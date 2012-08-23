FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America names four new directors
#Funds News
August 23, 2012

Bank of America names four new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp named four new directors in anticipation of retirements from its board next spring.

The new directors are Sharon Allen, former Deloitte LLP chairman; Jack Bovender, former HCA Inc chairman and chief executive; Linda Hudson, president and CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems Plc ; and David Yost, former CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp, the bank said in a statement.

The appointments are effective immediately and were made “in anticipation of directors who are reaching retirement age and whose terms will expire next spring,” according to the statement.

The statement did not say who will be leaving the board.

Bank of America is the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
