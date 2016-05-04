Georgia counties' discrimination claims against Bank of America tossed

A federal judge in Atlanta has dismissed a lawsuit by three Georgia counties accusing Bank of America of mortgage discrimination, saying the local governments did not offer enough specifics to support their claims.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Leigh May said the counties may amend their complaint but must include more details about the types of loans they are contesting, when the loans closed and what made them discriminatory.

