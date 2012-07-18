FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America reports second-quarter profit
July 18, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of America reports second-quarter profit

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday as the second-largest U.S. bank cut costs and reduced reserves for loan losses.

Net income was $2.5 billion, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.8 billion a year earlier, when the bank took $20.7 billion in mortgage-related and other charges.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has lagged its peers in recovering from the financial crisis, largely due to losses tied to its 2008 purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial.

