URGENT-Florida voted 21.7 mln shares "against" B of A board structure change
#Funds News
September 18, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

URGENT-Florida voted 21.7 mln shares "against" B of A board structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Florida pension officials said Friday they have voted 21.7 million shares of Bank of America Corp stock “against” bylaw changes that allowed the bank to combine its chairman and chief executive roles.

The Charlotte, N.C. bank is holding a vote Sept 22 to ratify the bylaw changes, which drew objections from critics who said they ignored a 2009 shareholder vote to separate the two leadership roles.

Friday’s announcement by the Florida State Board of Administration was in line with votes against the bank from pension funds in New York and California.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
