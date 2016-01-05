FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit accuses Bank of America of charging unauthorized fees
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2016 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit accuses Bank of America of charging unauthorized fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumers taking out home equity lines of credit at Bank of America were enrolled in payment insurance plans without their consent, adding unwanted fees to their borrowing costs, a proposed class action is charging.

Removed last week to South Carolina federal court from the Spartanburg County court of common pleas, the lawsuit claims the bank violated the U.S. Truth in Lending Act by unilaterally enrolling customers in borrowers’ insurance plans after telling them that the coverage required their consent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R9TbZ4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.