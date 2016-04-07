FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit challenges Bank of America's mortgage default fees
April 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Lawsuit challenges Bank of America's mortgage default fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of charging improper fees to homeowners facing foreclosures, making it more difficult for them to keep their homes.

Filed on Wednesday in Miami federal court, the lawsuit said the bank demands that consumers who defaulted on their mortgages pay unexplained estimated legal fees, even though mortgage contracts only allow lenders to charge fees actually incurred.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NapIIq

