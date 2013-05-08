FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.S. can pursue case against Bank of America over mortgages
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. can pursue case against Bank of America over mortgages

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Federal judge rules US can use civil fraud law against
BofA
    * US targeted B of A for more than $1 bln in losses to
Fannie, Freddie


    By Aruna Viswanatha
    May 8 (Reuters) - The United States can pursue parts of a
civil lawsuit against Bank of America Corp over its sale
of toxic mortgages to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, boosting a largely untested legal theory the
government used in the case, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
    Bank of America had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, which
seeks penalties under two laws. One is the False Claims Act,
which is often used to target fraud against the government, and
the other is the 1989 FIRREA law.
    FIRREA, or the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and
Enforcement Act, allows the government to seek civil penalties
against anyone who commits a fraud "affecting a federally
insured financial institution."
    FIRREA does not yet have much of a track record in court,
but the government turned to it in the wake of the financial
crisis as a potential means to target civil fraud involving
financial institutions.
    U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a two-page ruling that
dismissed the claims in the lawsuit seeking penalties under the
False Claims Act, but allowed the claims that seek penalties
under FIRREA to advance. Rakoff, in New York, said he will
explain the reasons for his decision at a later date.  
    The ruling comes as something of a surprise, since Rakoff at
a hearing last month appeared skeptical of how the Justice
Department had used FIRREA in its case. 
    The lawsuit, which targets Bank of America for more than $1
billion in losses incurred by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
accuses the bank of engaging in a scheme to defraud them through
a program started at the former Countrywide Financial Corp,
which the bank acquired in 2008.
    Much of the legal dispute over the interpretation of the
FIRREA law is about exactly how to understand the phrase
"affecting a federally insured financial institution"
    The Justice Department has used that phrase to cover the
financial institutions that also allegedly committed the fraud
in a trio of cases against Bank of America, Bank of New York
Mellon Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
    All three have argued that such a reading turns the law on
its head. 
    But another federal judge in New York rejected that
reasoning last month in the case against Bank of New York
Mellon, and allowed accusations that the bank overcharged
clients for trading currencies to move forward. 
    In its lawsuit against Bank of America, the government said
the alleged fraud also affected several federally insured
community banks, which held concentrated investments in
preferred stock in Fannie and Freddie.
    The value of that stock plummeted in value when the two
firms became insolvent and were placed into conservatorship in
2008.
    Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said the bank was
pleased that the case was reduced. Rakoff's ruling eliminated
claims under the False Claims Act, a Civil War-era law that
allows the government to receive up to triple its damages.
    "We continue to believe that neither Bank of America nor
Countrywide defrauded Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, and we will
address the remaining allegations as this matter proceeds,"
Grayson said. 
    Ellen Davis, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in
Manhattan, which brought the case, declined comment on the
ruling. 
    The ruling also allows the government's case against former
chief operating officer for a Countrywide lending division, 
Rebecca Mairone to move forward.
    "We are still reviewing the court's ruling, and we still
maintain that Rebecca has always acted with the utmost honesty
and integrity," said Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for Mairone.
    The case is U.S. ex rel. O'Donnell v. Bank of America Corp
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01422.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
