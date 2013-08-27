FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America fails to end U.S. govt's mortgage fraud lawsuit
#Market News
August 27, 2013

Bank of America fails to end U.S. govt's mortgage fraud lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit in which the United States accused it of causing taxpayers more than $1 billion of losses by selling thousands of toxic mortgage loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

In an order made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said there are “genuine factual disputes” involving at least one of the government’s theories to warrant letting the case continue.

Rakoff ruled four weeks before a scheduled Sept. 23 trial.

