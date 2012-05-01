FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BofA planning more job cuts - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 1, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BofA planning more job cuts - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is planning to cut up to 400 jobs in its investment banking, corporate banking, and sales and trading units, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

An expected sale of the bank’s non-U.S. wealth-management operations in Asia, Latin America and Europe would eliminate up to 2,000 jobs, the Journal also said.

Reuters reported on April 17 that Bank of America was looking to sell its wealth management units outside the United States for as much as $3 billion.

Bank of America declined to comment on the Journal report.

Last spring, the bank announced a cost-cutting program called Project New BAC that aims to eliminate 30,000 consumer banking and technology jobs over the next few years.

The bank has said it expects to wrap up plans for the second phase of the program, which focuses on investment banking, commercial banking and related support jobs, in May. The second phase is expected to cut fewer jobs than the first because it covers a smaller, more efficient part of the bank.

At the end of March, Bank of America had about 278,700 employees worldwide.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.