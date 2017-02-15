FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses claims Bank of America charged unauthorized fees
February 15, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 6 months ago

Judge tosses claims Bank of America charged unauthorized fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Bank of America of enrolling customers in payment insurance plans for home equity loans without their consent, ruling that the customers waited too long to sue.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis in Columbia, South Carolina said the claims are barred by statutes of limitations because the allegedly wrongful conduct started in 2006 and the lawsuit was not filed until 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lMsHDV

