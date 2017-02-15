Judge tosses claims Bank of America charged unauthorized fees

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Bank of America of enrolling customers in payment insurance plans for home equity loans without their consent, ruling that the customers waited too long to sue.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis in Columbia, South Carolina said the claims are barred by statutes of limitations because the allegedly wrongful conduct started in 2006 and the lawsuit was not filed until 2015.

