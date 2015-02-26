FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America names Rudolf Bless chief accounting officer
February 26, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of America names Rudolf Bless chief accounting officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said Rudolf Bless will succeed Neil Cotty as chief accounting officer.

Bless, currently Cotty’s deputy, joined the bank last November, before which he was deputy chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The bank also said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that board members Charles Holliday and Clayton Rose would not stand for re-election at its 2015 annual meeting of stockholders. (reut.rs/1oUTX8C)

Bless will take over his new role on March 1. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

