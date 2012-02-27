FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA $8.5 bln deal returned to NY state court
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 27, 2012 / 8:14 PM / in 6 years

BofA $8.5 bln deal returned to NY state court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in mortgage-backed securities should be returned to New York state court for review, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a win for Bank of America, which is seeking approval to settle claims by investors in 530 mortgage securitization trusts with $174 billion of unpaid principal.

The ruling reverses an October decision by U.S. District Judge William Pauley taking the case from state court.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.