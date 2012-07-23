FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walnut Place lifts objection to $8.5 bln Bank of America deal
July 23, 2012 / 5:53 PM / 5 years ago

Walnut Place lifts objection to $8.5 bln Bank of America deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - A lead objector to Bank of America Corp’s proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in Countrywide mortgage-backed securities has lifted its opposition to the deal.

Walnut Place, a name used by Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group, a Boston-based hedge fund, said in a court filing on Monday that it was seeking to withdraw as an intervener in a case seeking approval of the settlement.

The proposed settlement was reached in June 2011 with 22 institutional investors in 530 trusts issued by Countrywide Financial. Countrywide was acquired by Bank of America in 2008.

