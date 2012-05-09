Bank of America shareholders approve exec pay

Charlotte, N.C., May 9 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s shareholders approved a pay package for senior executives at the company’s annual meeting.

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan was awarded total compensation of $8.1 million in 2011, up from $1.9 million in 2010.

He received no cash bonus and most of his stock would pay out only if the company attained performance goals. ISS Proxy Advisory Services and Glass Lewis & Co, which advise large shareholders on how to vote at annual meetings, backed Bank of America’s pay plan.

Executive compensation has become a hot issue during this year’s annual meeting season after Citigroup Inc shareholders rejected that company’s pay plan.

Separately, Bank of America shareholders voted down all proposals suggested by shareholders.