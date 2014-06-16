FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA's Merrill Lynch fined for mutual fund overcharges
June 16, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

BofA's Merrill Lynch fined for mutual fund overcharges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit was fined $8 million and ordered to repay $24.4 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations it overcharged thousands of charities and retirement accounts by failing to waive mutual fund sales charges.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street’s self-funded regulator, said the restitution was in addition to $64.8 million that Merrill has already repaid harmed investors.

Merrill neither admitted nor denied FINRA’s charges. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

