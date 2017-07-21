Bank of America settles lawsuit over military loans for $42 mln

Bank of America has agreed to pay $42 million to military families across the country to resolve allegations that it failed to give them reduced interest rates on credit cards and mortgages required by federal law.

Disclosed in a filing on Thursday in a North Carolina federal court, the proposed settlement will compensate Bank of America customers who were on active duty since September 2001 and eligible for lowered interest rates under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

