Judge allows breach claims in lawsuit over mortgage relief

A federal judge has ruled that Bank of America and Nationstar must face breach-of-contract claims for allegedly reneging on promised loan modifications to hundreds of Pennsylvania borrowers whose mortgages they serviced.

In a decision issued last week, U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert preserved those claims in rejecting the mortgage servicers’ motion to dismiss the entirety of a proposed class action. He did throw out claims for unjust enrichment, breach of good faith and violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SVoSTU