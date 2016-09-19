FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mass. homeowners sue Bank of America over mortgage discharge records
September 19, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Mass. homeowners sue Bank of America over mortgage discharge records

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating Massachusetts law by not promptly notifying county land offices when mortgages were paid off, leaving a cloud over homeowners' titles.

Filed last week in Boston federal court, the lawsuit seeks damages for thousands of Massachusetts property owners whose mortgage pay-offs were not recorded within 45 days of their final payment, in violation of the state's Mortgage Discharge Law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2deM5FB

