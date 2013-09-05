FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA defeats class certification in HAMP mortgage case
September 5, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

BofA defeats class certification in HAMP mortgage case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Bank of America Corp of reneging on promises to help distressed homeowners modify their mortgage loans and of driving them into foreclosure instead cannot proceed as a class action, a federal judge ruled.

While saying the borrowers’ claims may have merit, U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston said there are so many individual factual issues that they “cannot sensibly be adjudicated” together on a classwide basis.

Zobel ruled on Wednesday in a nationwide lawsuit accusing the second-largest U.S. bank of failing to comply with the government’s Home Affordable Modification Program, or HAMP.

