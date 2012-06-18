Bank of America hires senior healthcare banker-memo

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired investment banker Brian McCarthy as vice chairman of healthcare investment banking, according to an internal memo to staff on Monday.

McCarthy joins Bank of America from Oppenheimer & Co, where he ran the firm’s healthcare group for four years. Prior to that, he was co-head of healthcare investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McCarthy will be based in New York and report to Joe Kohls, Bank of America’s global co-head of healthcare investment banking, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters. A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Among other deals, McCarthy advised on Monarch HealthCare in its sale to UnitedHealth Group Inc, Air Methods on its acquisition of Omniflight Helicopters and Madison Dearborn Partners in its acquisition of VWR International.