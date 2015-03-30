FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA names new head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets
#Funds News
March 30, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BofA names new head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Marcus Hiseman from Morgan Stanley as head of corporate debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Hiseman, who is set to join the bank in London in June, will also head the corporate fixed-income solutions business at the Wall Street bank. He will be reporting to Sam Losada, co-head of Global Rates and Currencies Origination, and Jeff Tannenbaum, co-head of EMEA DCM Origination & Syndicate.

Hiseman previously ran European corporate fixed-income capital markets at Morgan Stanley for seven years, having also worked at Merrill Lynch in London for 11 years.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Sophie Sassard and David Goodman)

