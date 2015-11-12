FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Bank of America names David Leitch general counsel
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Bank of America names David Leitch general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp appointed David Leitch as global general counsel, replacing Gary Lynch.

Leitch was earlier general counsel at Ford Motor Co. He spent more than 10 years at Ford and had previously worked in the White House as deputy counsel to George W. Bush.

Bank of America said on Thursday that Leitch will be joining the lender on Jan. 1.

Leitch will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina and report to Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.

Lynch will continue in his role as vice chairman, Bank of America said. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.