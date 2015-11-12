MOVES-Bank of America names David Leitch general counsel

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp appointed David Leitch as global general counsel, replacing Gary Lynch.

Leitch was earlier general counsel at Ford Motor Co. He spent more than 10 years at Ford and had previously worked in the White House as deputy counsel to George W. Bush.

Bank of America said on Thursday that Leitch will be joining the lender on Jan. 1.

Leitch will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina and report to Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.

Lynch will continue in his role as vice chairman, Bank of America said.