FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MOVES-BofA poaches banker AJ Murphy from Goldman
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 3, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-BofA poaches banker AJ Murphy from Goldman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of Murphy’s replacement at Goldman Sachs)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached AJ Murphy from Goldman Sachs to be co-head of global leveraged finance, a role she is returning to after just a year, according to an internal memo and sources close to the situation.

Goldman Sachs promoted Murphy to the post of co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas alongside Craig Packer just last month. She joined the firm from BofA Merrill last year

In her new role at BofA Merrill, she will work alongside Robert Schleusner.

Following Murphy’s departure, Goldman promoted Christina Minnis to serve as co-head of leveraged finance with Packer. Minnis was most recently head of corporate finance within the bank’s consumer retail and healthcare group.

Minnis joined Goldman in 1998 as a vice president focused on leveraged finance. She joined the fixed income group in 2001 as part of capital markets. She was named managing director in 2004 and partner in 2008. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.