UPDATE 1-MOVES-BofA poaches banker AJ Murphy from Goldman

(Adds details of Murphy’s replacement at Goldman Sachs)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached AJ Murphy from Goldman Sachs to be co-head of global leveraged finance, a role she is returning to after just a year, according to an internal memo and sources close to the situation.

Goldman Sachs promoted Murphy to the post of co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas alongside Craig Packer just last month. She joined the firm from BofA Merrill last year

In her new role at BofA Merrill, she will work alongside Robert Schleusner.

Following Murphy’s departure, Goldman promoted Christina Minnis to serve as co-head of leveraged finance with Packer. Minnis was most recently head of corporate finance within the bank’s consumer retail and healthcare group.

Minnis joined Goldman in 1998 as a vice president focused on leveraged finance. She joined the fixed income group in 2001 as part of capital markets. She was named managing director in 2004 and partner in 2008. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Jack Doran)