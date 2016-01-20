FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA names 2 co-heads for EMEA equity capital markets - Bloomberg
January 20, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA names 2 co-heads for EMEA equity capital markets - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp appointed Samuel Losada and James Fleming co-heads of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg reported.

Losada was most recently the co-head of global rates and currencies origination at BofA, while Fleming headed the UK business for share sales, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo. (bloom.bg/1Sws8Yi)

The two will remain in London and report to Craig Coben and Mary Ann Deignan, the heads of global equity capital markets, Bloomberg reported.

BofA was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

