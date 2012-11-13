FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA plans to further reduce mortgage servicing portfolio-CEO
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 13, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

BofA plans to further reduce mortgage servicing portfolio-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp plans to reduce its mortgage servicing portfolio to about 6 million loans, down from about 8 million now and 12 million at its peak, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said Tuesday.

The No. 2 U.S. bank by assets has been reducing its role in the mortgage business after taking huge losses on its disastrous 2008 Countrywide Financial acquisition. Servicing mortgage loans - collecting payments and assisting delinquent homeowners - has grown more expensive in the housing bust and requires more capital under new international rules.

“We continue to look at transactions,” Moynihan said at an investor conference in New York. “We have been selling servicing in relatively sizable chunks to the market.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.