FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America increasing mortgage volume - CEO
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Bank of America increasing mortgage volume - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp will likely make more mortgage loans in the fourth quarter of this year than in the same period a year ago as it focuses on lending directly to consumers, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday.

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets has been streamlining its mortgage processes to keep up with high volume, Moynihan said at an investor conference in New York.

“We are not doing the job we need to do on mortgage yet,” Moynihan said. “We know that.”

In the fourth quarter of 2011, the bank made $21.6 billion in first mortgages after exiting the business of buying loans from other banks and mortgage companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.