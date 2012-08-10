FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA vice chairman, a former CFO, to retire in September
August 10, 2012

BofA vice chairman, a former CFO, to retire in September

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Vice Chairman Charles Noski will retire on Sept. 1, leaving the company a little more than two years after he initially joined as chief financial officer, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

Noski was one of the most high-profile outside hires by Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan when he became CFO in May 2010. In April 2011, the bank said he was being replaced by chief risk officer Bruce Thompson; Noski became a vice chairman based in Los Angeles.

Moynihan said at the time that the change was because Noski was unable to move to the bank’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to a serious illness of a close family member.

