BofA wins dismissal of lawsuit over extended overdraft fees

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Bank of America of collecting unlawfully high interest rates from customers who let their checking accounts stay overdrawn for several days.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District James Cohn rejected accusations that the second-largest U.S. bank charged effective annual interest rates of several hundred percent for overdrawn accounts under the guise of assessing fees. The bank was represented by law firms Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo and O‘Melveny & Myers.

