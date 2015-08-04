FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA wins dismissal of lawsuit over extended overdraft fees
August 4, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BofA wins dismissal of lawsuit over extended overdraft fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Bank of America of collecting unlawfully high interest rates from customers who let their checking accounts stay overdrawn for several days.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District James Cohn rejected accusations that the second-largest U.S. bank charged effective annual interest rates of several hundred percent for overdrawn accounts under the guise of assessing fees. The bank was represented by law firms Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo and O‘Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IgRjHv

