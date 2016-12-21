Bank of America must face claims that fees it charged to
customers whose accounts were overdrawn for more than five days
actually constitute illegally high interest, a federal judge in
San Diego has ruled.
In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge James Lorenz
said a group of the bank's customers had adequately alleged that
so-called extended overdraft fees are actually interest and thus
subject to bans on usurious or excessive rates under the
National Bank Act.
