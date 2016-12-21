Bank of America must face claims that fees it charged to customers whose accounts were overdrawn for more than five days actually constitute illegally high interest, a federal judge in San Diego has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge James Lorenz said a group of the bank's customers had adequately alleged that so-called extended overdraft fees are actually interest and thus subject to bans on usurious or excessive rates under the National Bank Act.

