A federal judge in San Diego has allowed Bank of America to seek an immediate appeal of a ruling that fees it charges when customers leave their bank accounts overdrawn for several days may constitute unlawful interest.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Lorenz said an immediate, or interlocutory appeal would serve the interests of judicial efficiency and potentially resolve a proposed class action pending before him against the bank.

