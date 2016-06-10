FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court rules BofA, Countrywide communications not privileged
June 10, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Court rules BofA, Countrywide communications not privileged

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America must turn over communications it had with Countrywide Financial Corp before the companies’ merger, New York’s highest court has ruled, rejecting arguments that the documents were privileged.

In a 4-2 decision on Thursday, a panel of the New York Court of Appeals ruled that financial insurance company Ambac Assurance was entitled to see the documents in its fraud lawsuit against Bank of America over allegedly defective Countrywide mortgage loans Ambac insured.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OhnvRy

