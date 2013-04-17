FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA profit quadruples as expenses, provisions fall
April 17, 2013

BofA profit quadruples as expenses, provisions fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s first-quarter profit quadrupled as expenses fell and it set aside less money to cover bad loans.

Net income rose to $2.62 billion, or 20 cents per share, from $653 million, or 3 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter, when earnings were affected by a host of one-time items including a $4.8 billion charge related to the value of its debt. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

