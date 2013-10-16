REFILE-Bank of America posts profit as loan-loss provisions drop

(Changes day to Wednesday from Tuesday)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp reported a third-quarter profit of $2.22 billion attributable to common stockholders, compared with a loss a year earlier, as provisions for credit losses fell.

The second-largest bank said on Wednesday it earned 20 cents per share in the three months to Sept. 30.

In the year-earlier quarter, the bank recorded a net loss of $33 million attributable to shareholders due to accounting adjustments, litigation expenses and tax charges.