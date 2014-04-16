FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of America posts loss as litigation charges weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp posted a first-quarter loss as the No. 2 U.S. bank recorded $6 billion in litigation expenses related to a settlement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency and other mortgage-related matters.

The bank reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of$514 million, or 5 cents per share, in the three months to March 31 compared with a profit of $1.11 billion, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. [IDn:nBw50C1C1a]

The previous quarter’s results were hit by $1.6 billion in charges related to disputes with bond insurers. (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

