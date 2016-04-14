Bank of America profit slides on weak trading

April 14(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, reported an 18 percent slide in quarterly profit as concerns about a global economic slowdown and uncertainty about the pace of U.S. interest rate increases dampened bond and stock trading.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.22 billion, or 21 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $2.72 billion, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Thursday were comparable.

Market volatility stemming from a slide in commodity and oil prices, worries about China’s economy and uncertainty about interest rates hit trading activity globally in the quarter, particularly in January and February.