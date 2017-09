July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp, the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 70 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped partly by lower operating expenses.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.57 billion, or 32 cents per share, from $2.10 billion, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 3.5 percent to $22.73 billion.