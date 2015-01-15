FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BofA CFO: 98 pct of legacy mortgage risk resolved
#Funds News
January 15, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BofA CFO: 98 pct of legacy mortgage risk resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp CFO Bruce Thompson told reporters on a Thursday conference call: * Bank likes collection of businesses it has and does not think it should break up * As bank looks at RMBS litigation, has resolved 98 percent of legacy mortgage securities risk * Sales and trading benefitted from market volatility in rates and fx in Q4, but benefit was offset by credit markets * Most of bank’s energy exposure is to investment-grade, multinational companies * “Very comfortable with loan loss reserves” around energy exposure

