BRIEF-BofA CFO: 98 pct of legacy mortgage risk resolved

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp CFO Bruce Thompson told reporters on a Thursday conference call: * Bank likes collection of businesses it has and does not think it should break up * As bank looks at RMBS litigation, has resolved 98 percent of legacy mortgage securities risk * Sales and trading benefitted from market volatility in rates and fx in Q4, but benefit was offset by credit markets * Most of bank’s energy exposure is to investment-grade, multinational companies * “Very comfortable with loan loss reserves” around energy exposure