3rd Circuit revives robocall lawsuit against Bank of America

Consumers accusing Bank of America of making illegal robocalls to market credit cards have standing to sue under federal law even if they were called unintentionally, a federal appeals court ruled, reviving a proposed class action against the bank.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals overturned a New Jersey federal district court that had dismissed the lawsuit on the grounds that the named plaintiff, New York resident Mark Leyse, lacked standing under the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) because he picked up a call meant for his roommate.

