FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Bank of America must face lawsuit over telemarketing calls - ruling
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 12, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

Bank of America must face lawsuit over telemarketing calls - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America must face a lawsuit accusing it of making unwanted telemarketing calls trying to sell credit cards to thousands of consumers, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled, rejecting the bank's argument that the named plaintiff did not have standing to sue.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton said plaintiff Mark Leyse of New York adequately alleged that a prerecorded call to a phone he regularly used caused him a concrete injury, allowing him to sue in federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2et01w6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.