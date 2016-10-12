Bank of America must face lawsuit over telemarketing calls - ruling

Bank of America must face a lawsuit accusing it of making unwanted telemarketing calls trying to sell credit cards to thousands of consumers, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled, rejecting the bank's argument that the named plaintiff did not have standing to sue.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton said plaintiff Mark Leyse of New York adequately alleged that a prerecorded call to a phone he regularly used caused him a concrete injury, allowing him to sue in federal court.

