a year ago
Hong Kong regulator censures Bank of America units for takeover code breaches
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
June 29, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong regulator censures Bank of America units for takeover code breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator has publicly censured two units of Bank of America for breaches of the city's takeover codes in relation to two transactions last year.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement on Wednesday the censures were linked to Bank of America's role in a partial offer for China Resources Beer and the privatisation of Power Assets Holdings Ltd .

The SFC said Bank of America failed to disclose its dealings in relevant securities in the two transactions, as required by the city's takeover codes.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
