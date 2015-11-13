FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizuho has probably sold remaining BofA stake - sources
November 13, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Mizuho has probably sold remaining BofA stake - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc has probably sold its remaining shares in Bank of America Corp, capital markets sources said on Friday.

Mizuho International Plc, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho, had offered 30 million Bank of America shares at $17.10, a discount of about 1.6 percent to Thursday’s close, the sources said.

Bank of America’s shares were down 1.2 percent at $17.17 in morning trading.

Mizuho, which could not immediately be reached for comment, owned 31.3 million shares of BofA, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Lance Tupper in New York and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)

