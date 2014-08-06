FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA nears $16-$17 bln settlement with DoJ - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 6, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

BofA nears $16-$17 bln settlement with DoJ - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is close to a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to pay between $16 billion and $17 billion to resolve allegations of mortgage-related misconduct in the run-up to the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has agreed to pay roughly $9 billion in cash to the Justice Department, states and other government entities, with additional money aimed at consumer relief, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1vbZWze) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.