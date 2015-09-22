FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund votes to separate Bank of America roles
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund votes to separate Bank of America roles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Tuesday it has voted to strip Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan of his chairman’s title, the biggest shareholder so far to declare its intentions in a closely watched corporate governance contest.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is holding a special shareholder meeting Tuesday morning on bylaw changes it made last year to allow CEO Moynihan to take on the additional role of chairman, sparking protests from other public pension funds who say the roles should remain separated to provide more oversight.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board controls 103 million shares of the bank, or about 1 percent of the bank’s shares, making it the tenth largest investor overall, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Representatives for the bank’s top three investors - Vanguard Group, State Street Corp and BlackRock Inc - have so far declined to comment on how they will vote.

In an e-mailed message on Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the Canada fund cited a voting record posted on its website. The spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking further comment.

Technically the fund and other bank investors are voting on bylaw changes made to allow Moynihan to take on the additional role, and the bank has said it will honor the voting results.

The changes undid a vote by shareholders in 2009 to strip the previous CEO, Ken Lewis, of the chairman’s title, at the height of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Wilchins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.