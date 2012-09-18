Customers reporting BofA website problems

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Some Bank of America Corp customers in the United States said on Tuesday they were having trouble logging into its online banking website, reviving memories of a serious outage last fall.

The scope of the problem could not immediately be learned, and a Bank of America spokesman did not have immediate comment.

Financial advisers reached by Reuters in New York, Georgia and Michigan said they could not access the site. Reuters reporters in several locations had similar results.

Last year, the No. 2 U.S. bank’s web site experienced six days of problems, which it blamed on heavy traffic and an upgrade of its systems. The site allows customers to check balances, transfer money and make payments.