MOVES-BofA Merrill hires equity capital markets banker from Goldman-NYT
April 6, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill hires equity capital markets banker from Goldman-NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Michael Wise as vice chairman of global equity capital markets from Goldman Sachs Inc, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing the company’s internal memo.

Wise was head of equity market offerings for financial institutions at Goldman Sachs, the report said. (nyti.ms/1GhtO2f)

At Bank of America, Wise will report to Mary Ann Deignan and Craig Coben, the firm’s co-heads of global equity capital markets, the New York Times report said.

He will be based in New York, the report said.

Both BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
