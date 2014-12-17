FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch makes four appointments to GTS, EMEA team
December 17, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch makes four appointments to GTS, EMEA team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch made four appointments in its global transaction services (GTS), EMEA team.

The bank named Peter Jameson head of trade. In this role, Jameson will lead the trade team to create working capital solutions for multinational, middle-market and FI clients. He will remain co-head of product management, GTS EMEA.

BofA Merrill Lynch also appointed Matthew Davies, who will work alongside Jameson, as co-head of product management.

Geoff Mizen was named head of strategic solution delivery (SSD). Suzanne Janse van Rensburg was promoted to the role of managing director and also joined the GTS senior leadership team as head of liquidity, GTS EMEA. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

