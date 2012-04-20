FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Ayudhya Q1 net profit up 22 pct, tops forecasts
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Ayudhya Q1 net profit up 22 pct, tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, part-owned by General Electric , reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due to strong loan demand from auto hire purchase and lower provisions.

The bank, 33 percent owned by a GE unit, made a January net profit of 3.43 billion baht ($111 million), or 0.56 baht per share, up from 2.8 billion a year earlier.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had average earnings forecast of 3.1 billion baht.

Analysts expect the bank’s earning growth to improve from the second quarter after it completed the consolidation of loan portfolio from Thai units of HSBC at the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 30.8750 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

