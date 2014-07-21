FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Q2 net profit up 14 pct
July 21, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Q2 net profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya

* Q2 net profit 3.46 billion baht ($108 million), up 14 percent from a year earlier and in line with average forecast of 3.44 billion baht by six analysts polled by Reuters

* Says loan up 0.3 percent from December 2013 and 0.7 percent from March 2014

* Says maintains 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent due to improved economic environment and a seasonal rise in demand in retail and commercial lending

* The bank, 72 percent owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, maintains its 2014 loan growth target of 7-9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.0000 Thai Baht)

