General Electric sells $466 mln stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya-source
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

General Electric sells $466 mln stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co (GE) has sold about a $466 million stake in Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya in a block trade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

GE sold the shares at 31.30 Thai baht per share, the source added, representing a 5.9 percent discount to the firm’s Tuesday closing price.

GE had hired Morgan Stanley for a strategic review of its 32.9 percent holding in Bank of Ayudhya, sources told Reuters last week.

GE and Bank of Ayudhya could not be reached for comments immediately. The source declined to be identified as the details of the sale were not public yet.

