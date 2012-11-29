FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MUFG among first round bidders for GE's $1.5 bln Thai bank stake-sources
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

MUFG among first round bidders for GE's $1.5 bln Thai bank stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is among the suitors to submit preliminary bids for General Electric’s (GE) $1.5 billion stake in Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya , sources said.

GE received “multiple” bids last week for its 25.3 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya, one source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, adding that short-listed parties may put in second-round bids after Christmas.

Morgan Stanley, which is advising GE on the stake sale, declined to comment.

MUFG and a Singapore-based GE Capital spokesman also declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified because the auction process is not public.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.